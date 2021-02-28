-$0.13 EPS Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.12). Beam Global posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beam Global.

BEEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.14. 675,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,473. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.83 million and a PE ratio of -53.34. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,757.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,894,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,332,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth about $7,710,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 522.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 89,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,792,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

