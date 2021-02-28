-$0.15 EPS Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $2,425,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,067 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

