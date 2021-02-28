-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CTI BioPharma.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Caxton Corp lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 596.4% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,157 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

CTIC stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

