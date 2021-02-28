-$0.18 EPS Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nordic American Tankers.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NAT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,525,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $437.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 326.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

