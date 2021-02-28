$0.21 EPS Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.18. Kennametal reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

NYSE KMT traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.36. 633,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -91.12, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $163,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

