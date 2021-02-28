-$0.23 EPS Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.16). Sierra Wireless posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWIR shares. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $615.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

