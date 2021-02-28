$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. Annaly Capital Management reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY remained flat at $$8.31 on Friday. 17,463,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,287,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

