$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.25. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 38.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

