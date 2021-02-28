$0.35 EPS Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. Olin reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 185.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Olin.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Olin from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Olin by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $33.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

