-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). scPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for scPharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCPH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered scPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of SCPH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,225. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $201.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 16.07, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 181.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

