$0.37 EPS Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.41. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $61.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.