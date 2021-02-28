-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will report ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.41). Potbelly posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4,100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Potbelly.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ PBPB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.99. 153,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.60. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 12.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

