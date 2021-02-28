$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $69,950,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,642 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,542,000 after buying an additional 1,048,356 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 115.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,001,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 536,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGP opened at $33.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

