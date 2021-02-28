$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $69,950,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,642 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,542,000 after buying an additional 1,048,356 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 115.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,001,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 536,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGP opened at $33.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.