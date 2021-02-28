$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. FirstCash posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco bought a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in FirstCash by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.32. The company had a trading volume of 199,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,057. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $85.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.