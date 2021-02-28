$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 538.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBK traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 180,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,414. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

