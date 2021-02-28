-$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) will report earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galecto’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($3.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($55.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($54.66).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Galecto in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Galecto in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Galecto in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 77,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,623. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41. Galecto has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLTO. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Galecto in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $2,594,000.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

