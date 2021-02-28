$0.87 EPS Expected for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 569.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIP. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,512,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,750,000 after purchasing an additional 103,545 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,372,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,314,000 after purchasing an additional 979,357 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,462,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 392,828 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,060,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,472,000 after purchasing an additional 569,706 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,824,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,925,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.95. 279,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,937. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.70 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

