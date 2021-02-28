$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.90. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSXP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSXP stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.68. 1,485,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,613. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

