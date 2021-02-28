0Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $298,953.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. 0Chain has a market cap of $25.47 million and $298,953.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000724 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000162 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00039898 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars.

