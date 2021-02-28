0Chain (ZCN) Market Capitalization Hits $24.82 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One 0Chain token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0Chain has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $24.82 million and $360,868.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000650 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000158 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00037881 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

