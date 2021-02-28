0x (ZRX) Achieves Market Cap of $953.29 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, 0x has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $953.29 million and $189.42 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.17 or 0.00783225 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00031233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00029935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041664 BTC.

0x Profile

0x is a token. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,306,451 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

