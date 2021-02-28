0xcert Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $304.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00054753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.51 or 0.00760269 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00028751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00030255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00057206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041586 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

