$1.22 EPS Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.34. ResMed reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on RMD. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.78. 715,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,300. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. ResMed has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.73 and its 200 day moving average is $195.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,427.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $506,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,141,941.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,847 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after buying an additional 240,047 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,875,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ResMed by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223,033 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.