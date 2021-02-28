$1.26 Million in Sales Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce sales of $1.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $480,000.00 to $2.04 million. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $420,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $2.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $2.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.93 million, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $18.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.40.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
