$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to announce $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Paycom Software reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.67.

PAYC opened at $374.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.71, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

