$1.68 EPS Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.75. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

MRK stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,721,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,675,890. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.86. The company has a market capitalization of $183.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.