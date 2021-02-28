10,120 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Bought by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 127.3% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,182,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,984,000 after buying an additional 662,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after buying an additional 533,077 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 106.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 921,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,442,000 after buying an additional 474,047 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 38.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,562,000 after buying an additional 449,214 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 616.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 509,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,935,000 after buying an additional 438,756 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

NYSE FNV traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,090. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.06. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.