$108.65 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will post sales of $108.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.40 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $68.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $462.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $448.32 million to $484.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $559.35 million, with estimates ranging from $521.00 million to $608.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $158.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.21. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $494,808.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 47,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $7,016,079.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,965.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,466 shares of company stock worth $42,728,248 in the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 981.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,449,000 after buying an additional 106,876 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

