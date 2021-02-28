$142.91 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to post sales of $142.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the lowest is $139.90 million. Oil States International reported sales of $219.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $628.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $642.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $731.71 million, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $826.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,740 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1,345.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 303,220 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OIS opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.95. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

