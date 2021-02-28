$152.72 Million in Sales Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post $152.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.70 million and the highest is $156.18 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $156.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $478.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $476.40 million to $482.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $536.86 million, with estimates ranging from $492.70 million to $570.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $9.49 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $317.10 million, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 28,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $258,514.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,952,698.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $320,887.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,663,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,131,343 shares of company stock worth $9,838,105 in the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 2.9% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

