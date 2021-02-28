172,295 Shares in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Purchased by Group One Trading L.P.

Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 172,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. Group One Trading L.P. owned 0.12% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,712,000.

IPOF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,278,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,815. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.86. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

