$173.83 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post sales of $173.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.10 million and the lowest is $169.90 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $144.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $681.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.50 million to $716.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $695.65 million, with estimates ranging from $676.00 million to $735.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 130,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after buying an additional 192,702 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,188,000 after buying an additional 36,788 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 528.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 54,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

