17,617 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,000. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.1% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,562,000 after acquiring an additional 146,582 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $16,006,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,628,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $356.50 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $382.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.24 and a 200-day moving average of $333.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

