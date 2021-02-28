1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, an increase of 4,604.9% from the January 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TGIFF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. 1933 Industries has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.13.
1933 Industries Company Profile
