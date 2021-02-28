1inch (1INCH) Trading Down 30% Over Last 7 Days

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. 1inch has a market capitalization of $538.66 million and $188.75 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch token can now be purchased for $3.74 or 0.00008301 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded 30% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.63 or 0.00473556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00069774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00077671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00079987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00052624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.19 or 0.00454846 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,841,941 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

