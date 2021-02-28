1inch Price Reaches $3.92 on Exchanges (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One 1inch token can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch has a market capitalization of $563.36 million and $196.67 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.84 or 0.00473837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00074107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00078951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00078484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.28 or 0.00472638 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00194709 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,867,343 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

