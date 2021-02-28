1irstcoin (FST) Tops One Day Volume of $61,718.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $23.85 million and approximately $61,718.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00074925 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 61.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.49 or 0.00237565 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015920 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,549 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.