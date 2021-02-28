1World (1WO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.95 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, 1World has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. 1World has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $11,333.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1World Coin Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

