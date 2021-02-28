$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to post $2.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the highest is $2.05 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

DAN opened at $23.81 on Friday. Dana has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dana by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,831,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after acquiring an additional 550,250 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,918,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after buying an additional 284,640 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,444,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,434,000 after buying an additional 244,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Dana by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 372,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 144,923 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

