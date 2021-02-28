$2.71 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report $2.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.35 million and the lowest is $1.18 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $2.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $10.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.53 million to $16.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.78 million, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $140.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ASND. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $154.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.20. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.3% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.