$245.50 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce $245.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $249.07 million and the lowest is $241.60 million. Insulet posted sales of $198.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 85.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $259.10 on Friday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $298.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.48 and its 200-day moving average is $246.87.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

