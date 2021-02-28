$257.03 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will post $257.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.20 million to $278.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $371.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $945.90 million to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTDR. MKM Partners cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 174.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 231,048 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 52.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,847,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $296,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

