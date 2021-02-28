$3.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to announce $3.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.68 billion and the highest is $3.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources posted sales of $4.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year sales of $13.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.02 billion to $13.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $15.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

