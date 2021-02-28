$310,000.00 in Sales Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce $310,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $930,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $960,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.23 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTGN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,550,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,703,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,734,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

