$35.37 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report $35.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.32 million. Limoneira reported sales of $41.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $180.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.03 million to $191.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $234.18 million, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $252.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMNR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

LMNR stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $255.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,387. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,125 shares of company stock valued at $305,395. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Limoneira by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 212,733 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Limoneira by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 29,119 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.