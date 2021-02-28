$385.07 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce sales of $385.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $397.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $371.79 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $337.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 195.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $56.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

