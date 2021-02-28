$4.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will post $4.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.67 billion and the lowest is $4.33 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $4.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $22.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.73 billion to $23.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.44 billion to $24.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

