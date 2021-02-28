$4.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will post $4.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.67 billion and the lowest is $4.33 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $4.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $22.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.73 billion to $23.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.44 billion to $24.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nutrien.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.
