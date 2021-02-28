40,000 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Acquired by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,224. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Bank of America raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

VTR opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.