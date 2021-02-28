4,053 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.46.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $548.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $553.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

