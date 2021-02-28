52,696 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Axcelis Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $874,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,256 shares of company stock worth $2,020,995. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACLS has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.